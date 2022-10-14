J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 166,210 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,210 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

