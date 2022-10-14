J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

