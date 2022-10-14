J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

