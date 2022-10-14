J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 187,944 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $21.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Further Reading

