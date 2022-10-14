J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $88.44 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $110.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64.

