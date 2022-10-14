J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,866 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 969,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $12,351,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 526,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.