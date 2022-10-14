J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

