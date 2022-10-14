J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

ISRG stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

