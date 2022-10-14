J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $258.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.