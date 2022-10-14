J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

