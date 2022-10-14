Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,438 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7 %

JBL stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

