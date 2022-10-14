Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

