Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $18.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $22.10 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $19.08.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.