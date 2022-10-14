Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Janus International Group traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 680,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus International Group by 671.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Featured Articles

