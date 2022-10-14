Javier del Ser Perez Acquires 300,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Rating) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($115,998.07).
Steppe Cement Stock Performance
LON STCM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.60. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 24.13 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.89 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of £73.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.75.
Steppe Cement Company Profile
