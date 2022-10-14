JB Capital LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

