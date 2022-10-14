Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

