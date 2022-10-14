JMP Securities Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -220.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital



Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

