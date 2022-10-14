John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 58,947 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 58,947 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

