JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €17.80 ($18.16) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.13). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.15.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

