JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €38.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SDF opened at €20.76 ($21.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 1-year high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

