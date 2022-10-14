JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 2.0 %

ETR:HEI opened at €41.03 ($41.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €45.74 and a 200-day moving average of €49.13. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

