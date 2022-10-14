JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €68.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, September 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.54 ($47.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.62. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.