JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 26,712.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 475,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

