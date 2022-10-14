Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $834,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 56,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

DIS opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.