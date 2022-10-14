KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

