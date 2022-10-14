KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 13,205 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,746 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of EQT by 7.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $44.37 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

