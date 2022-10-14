Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €555.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €443.20 ($452.24) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company’s fifty day moving average is €510.75 and its 200-day moving average is €510.50.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

