Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($663.27) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

EPA KER opened at €443.20 ($452.24) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €510.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €510.50.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.