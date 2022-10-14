Kevin Carter Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($16,529.72).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:HSL opened at GBX 699 ($8.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £522.17 million and a PE ratio of 238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,260 ($15.22).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.
About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
