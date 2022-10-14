Kevin Carter Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($16,529.72).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:HSL opened at GBX 699 ($8.45) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £522.17 million and a PE ratio of 238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,260 ($15.22).

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.