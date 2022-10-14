Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.46.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.14 on Tuesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.70%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

