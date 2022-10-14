Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

