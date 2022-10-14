KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $60.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NYSE:KKR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

