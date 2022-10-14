KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4,527.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 134,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

