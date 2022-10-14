Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

HD opened at $282.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

