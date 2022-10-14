Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €7.07 ($7.21) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The firm has a market cap of $704.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.70.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

