Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Acquires 990 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $301.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
