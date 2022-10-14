Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

