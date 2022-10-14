Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $605,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in MP Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $3,129,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in MP Materials by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MP Materials Stock Up 2.2 %
MP stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.
Insider Activity at MP Materials
In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MP Materials Profile
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MP Materials (MP)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.