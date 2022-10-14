Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 848 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $509.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $417.80 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.68. The company has a market cap of $476.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

