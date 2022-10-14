Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

