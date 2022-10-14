Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $213,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

