Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.59.

