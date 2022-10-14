Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.19 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.