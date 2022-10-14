Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $172,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

