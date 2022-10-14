Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $253.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

