Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

