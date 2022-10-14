Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 496.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $13,781,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

