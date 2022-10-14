Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Purchases 25 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £975 ($1,178.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,375 ($29,452.63).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

LTI opened at GBX 972 ($11.74) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 958.08 ($11.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.18.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

