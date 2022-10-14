Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $452.17.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $405.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

